Patty Beckey

Mrs. Patricia “Patty” Elaine Beckey, age 77, of Richard Moss Lane, Suches, died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loving family Saturday, February 13, 2021, at her home following an extended illness.

Patty was born June 21, 1943, in Miami, Florida, as the daughter of the late Leo Lumley Bishop and Elaine McInnis. Patty loved her beautiful flowers, shrubs, family, friends and her church family at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church of Suches. There were many people that commented on her warm and friendly smile.

Survivors include her loving husband and best-friend of 57 years, Ronald Beckey of Suches; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Scott and Rhonda Beckey of Spartanburg, South Carolina, and David and Sherry Beckey of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; one sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Gordan Riddoch of Blue Ridge; two grandchildren, Elaine and Robert Beckey; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A service of remembrance will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mt. Lebanon Church for local missions in Patty’s memory.

The Beckey family would like to thank Regency Hospice for their excellent palliative care, Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church of Suches and the many caring friends and neighbors.

