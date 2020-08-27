Body

Myles Joe Watkins, age 90, of McCaysville, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, in Hiawassee, Georgia.

He was born in Fannin County, April 21, 1930, to the late Jess Watkins and Annie Jones Watkins. He served in the United States Army and later retired from the Tennessee Chemical Company where he was a maintenance foreman. Myles was a member of Kingtown Baptist Church.

He is also preceded in death by his wife, Johnnie Lee Crawford Watkins; and siblings, Frank Watkins, Phillip Watkins, Lizzie Watkins and Sudie Sluder.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Kim Watkins of Hartwell, Georgia; grandchildren, Jessica Watkins, Holly Cobb, Amanda Wesp, Taylor Gunter; and great-grandchildren, Jenna Wesp, Logan Cobb, Chelsea Cobb and Myles Watkins.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. from Akins Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Delmar Davenport officiating. Interment followed in the Sugar Creek Baptist Church cemetery. Military honors were provided by the North Georgia Honor Guard. Pallbearers were Randall Watkins, Wayne Watkins, Gary Crawford, Greg Crawford, Len Crawford, and Jim Crawford.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.