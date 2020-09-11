Minnie Thomas

Body

Minnie Weeks Thomas, age 94, of Blue Ridge passed away September 1, 2020 in Mineral Bluff.

Born in Trenton, Georgia she was the daughter of the late Thomas Andrew and Lena Chastain Hallum.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Minnie enjoyed helping and cooking for others throughout her lifetime. She was a talented biscuit maker and enjoyed embroidering. She was a longtime member of the Sugar Creek Baptist Church.

Preceding her in death include two husbands, Eugene Vernon Weeks and the Rev. J.D. Thomas; son, the Rev. Phillip Weeks; two infant children, Martha and Thomas Andrew Weeks; step-son, the Rev. Benny Thomas; siblings, Bennett Andrew Hallum, Sidney Hallum, Mitchell Hallum and Gertrude Hallum McBryar; and a son-in-law, Quinton Helton.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, the Rev. Harold and Loretta Weeks of Blue Ridge, and Lamar and Gail Weeks of Jefferson, Georgia; daughter, Linda Helton of Mineral Bluff; daughter-in-law, Lynn Weeks of Blue Ridge; step-daughter and her husband, Gwen and Doug Wingard; grandchildren and their spouses, Rodney Karla Weeks, Keela Les Leger, Jeremiah and Jamie Weeks, Pam and Tim Key and Justin and Susan Weeks; great-grandchildren, A. J. Weeks, River Key, Chase Key, L. J. Weeks, Destiny Weeks, Lincoln Leger, Cale Weeks, James Weeks, Harper Weeks, Lilly Coffey and Eli Coffey.

Graveside services were conducted Thursday, September 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Colwell Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. Larry Williams officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Rodney Weeks, Jeremiah Weeks, Chase Key, River Key, A. J. Weeks, Justin Weeks, Tim Key and Les Leger.

