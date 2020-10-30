Mildred Gaddis

Body

Mildred Olvey Gaddis, age 76 of Ducktown, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, in the Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton, Georgia.

Survivors are sisters, Geneva Olvey, Grace Nelson, Frances Mealer and Christine Nicholson; many nieces and nephews also survived.

Graveside services were conducted Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church cemetery in Copperhill.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill is in charge of the arrangements.