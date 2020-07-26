Body

Mary E. Ford, age 85, of 238 Charles Street, Newport, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020.

She was an active charter member at Fellowship Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents Cody and Nola Payne.

She is survived by her husband Alfred T Ford, husband of 43 years; children, Jerry (Audrey) Whitehead, of Blue Ridge; Gwendia Lawson, of Newport; Clydene Styles of Morristown; Tammy (Jabo) Francis, of Newport; siblings, Tommy (Sonya) Payne, Charles (Patrica) Payne and Nola Johnstone, all of McCaysville; grandchildren, Christy (Eric) Williams, Jonathan (Rebecca) Styles, Jake (Keisha) Styles, of Newport, Bonni Whitehead, of Roswell, Georgia, Katy Whitehead, of Marietta, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Emma Styles, Madison (Cameron) Rich, of Athens, Tennessee, Montana (Eli) Murrell, of Newport; great-great-grandchildren, Julius and Jesse Rich, Drew Francis Murrell, also other family and friends.

A private family graveside service was held, July 14, 2020, in Union Cemetery. A memorial will be held at a later date.

Finch-Cochran Funeral Home and Crematory send our condolences to the family on the passing of Mrs. Mary E. Ford. Find more information at Manes Funeral Home in Newport, Tennessee (www.mansfuneralhome.com).

In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to Fellowship Baptist Church, P.O. Box 641, Newport, TN.