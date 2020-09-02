Mary Ann Sharp

Body

Mary Ann Yambrick Sharp, age 76, returned to the arms of God August 23, 2020, after battling a long journey with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born and raised in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to Martin and Geraldine Yambrick.

Mary Ann was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Having family night dinners, where she could spend time with her children and grandchildren was the highlight of the week every Monday.

Mary Ann loved to travel, lead Bible studies, play tennis and golf, listen to Elvis, and spend time with her family and friends. She was also an artistic and creative person who celebrated every moment of life.

She was always there for the people she loved. Mary Ann was adventurous and never turned down a challenge. Her love, ambition, and creativity will live on in her children and grandchildren for generations to come.

Mary Ann is survived by her brother, John Yambrick; husband, James Tindall; her two children and their spouses, Jay R. and Pam Sharp and Kristal and Jon Ayres; grandchildren Tommy Ayres, Saira Ayres, Jay Sharp III and Lauren Sharp; plus nephews and nieces. All of these she loved deeply.

A celebrations of her life was held Sunday, August 30, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Epworth First Baptist Church, located at 447 Madola Road, Epworth, Georgia 30541 or the service may be viewed virtually at https://www.facebook.com/Epworthfirstbaptist.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://alz.org/.

