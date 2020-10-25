Body

Marvis Harper Biggs, age 77, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Biggs was born November 26, 1942, in Ashland City, Tennessee, to the late Ruben Leander Biggs and the late Willie Edna Dykus Biggs. Mr. Biggs worked as an airline mechanic and painter for Delta and also as a charter fisherman. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was proud of his Cherokee Native American Heritage through his grandmother.

He served in the Army National Guard and was a member of the VFW Post 50. He was also a Toastmaster and member of the Moose Club. Mr. Biggs enjoyed hunting and fishing and Texas Hold ‘Em Poker, as well as sports, rooting for the Falcons and Braves, and coaching little league baseball. He will be missed by his family and all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Milton Biggs and Ruben L. Biggs Jr.; grandchild Suzanna Biggs Mercado; and great-grandchild Cheyenne Mykaylka Mercado.

Survivors include: wife, Ellen Biggs; son, Marvis Dennis Biggs; daughter, Sandralyn Filipek Dannelley; step-sons, Scott Lee Michael and Rodger Nelson Michael; brother, Kenneth Wayne Biggs; grandchildren, Kimmie Filipek, John Filipek, Holly Biggs Winter, Deborah Maegan Biggs, David Marvis Biggs, Scott Lee Michael Jr., Phaidra Lee Michael, Lilly Winter Michael, and Derek Nelson Michael; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews survive.

Services were held Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Tom Jordan and David Boal officiating.

The family received friends at the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville.

