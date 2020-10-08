Martha Rockwell

Body

Martha Moore Rockwell, 95, of Wauchula, Florida, passed away at her home Thursday, September 10, 2020.

She was born on June 23, 1925, in Hayesville, North Carolina. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Harve Moore and Delta Arthur Moore; and husband, Frank Rockwell Jr.

Survivors include one son, Stephen Rockwell (Deborah) of Punta Gorda, Florida; two daughters, Virginia Rockwell (Robert Bradford) of Barboursville, Virginia, and Mary R. Short of Pensacola, Florida; one brother, Wendell Moore (Eula Mae) of Hayesville, North Carolina; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Martha had been a resident of Hardee County for the past 18 years, and previously from 1963 to 1967. She came back to Wauchula from Brandon, Florida, after years of living and travel overseas with her husband Frank.

She was known as Mother, Mom, Mama, Grandmother, Nana and MomMom Martha to her children and grandchildren.

Martha’s strengths, talents and beliefs were expressed by her an artist, a citrus farm business owner, an astute investor, and as a Methodist. Martha’s family is grateful to neighbors, friends and caregivers, as well as Vitas Hospice, for loving kindness and care.

Private graveside services will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Arcadia, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed by the Hayesville Baptist-Presbyterian Cemetery in Hayesville, North Carolina. The address is 162 North Meadow Drive, Hayesville, North Carolina 28904.