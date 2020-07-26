Martha Panter

Body

Martha Ann Panter, age 83, of Marietta, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Signature Healthcare in Marietta, Georgia.

She was born July 28, 1937, in Blue Ridge, to the late Nina Shell Breeden and Walter Lee Breeden. Ann worked as an operator for Sewell plastics for many years. She loved to travel, cook, and especially enjoyed returning to the mountains for the family get togethers.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Ralph Panter; brothers, Guy Breeden, Roger Breeden and Tony Breeden; and sister, Linda Arp.

Survivors are her husband, Thomas Harold Mobley; brother, Larry Breeden and wife, Anne; sisters, Evelyn Grizzle and husband, Fred, Paulette Twiggs; brother-in-law Jerry Arp; sister-in-law Martha Breeden; many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were conducted Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from the Morganton Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. Danny Queen officiating. Pallbearers were Doug Grizzle, Jonathan Twiggs, Jeremy Grizzle, Matthew Watkins, Joe Breeden, and David Arp.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.