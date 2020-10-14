Martha Barnes

Body

Martha Clara Sherwood Barnes, age 86, of Epworth, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at her home.

She was born June 5, 1934, in Griffin, Georgia, to the late John Sherwood and Janie King Sherwood. She was a member of Chamlee Memorial Baptist Church in Fort Valley, Georgia.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband, James Ira Barnes; son, David Keith Barnes; and siblings, Arthur, Dorothy, Sam, David, Elizabeth, Ruth, Alene, Johnny and Jamie.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Wyndall and Patricia Barnes; daughters, Wanda Tanner and Sandra Linder; grandchildren, Daniel Barnes, Angel (Nathan) Chancey, Jessica Linder, Brian McElmurray, and Susan (Brent) Patterson; great-grandchildren, Hailey McElmurray, Easton Chancey, Zack McElmurray, Sydney Chancey, Reed Chancey and Olivia Patterson.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 3:00 p.m from the Akins Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Nathan Chancey officiating. Music was provided by Sydney Chancey, Easton Chancey, Reed Chancey and Tim Nicholson. Interment followed in the Crestlawn Cemetery with Jeffrey Linder, Jerry Colten, Brent Patterson, Easton Chancey, Mike Sanders and Steve Sanders serving as pallbearers.

