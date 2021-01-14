Marjorie Woodward

Body

Marjorie Parris Woodward, age 89, of McCaysville, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at her home.

Mrs. Woodward was born May 29, 1931, in McCaysville, to the late Bunyon Parris and the late Pauline Pope Parris. She was a lifelong resident of Fannin County and a member of Coletown Baptist Church. Marjorie loved her family and grandchildren, enjoyed taking care of her home, and cherished her relationship with God.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bunyon Parris; mother, Pauline Pope Parris; and sister, Norma Lee Fair

Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Charles Ray Woodward; daughters, Pam (Dale) Hopkins and Tina (Lynn) Cheek; son, Tim (Tammy) Woodward; brothers, Charles Parris, Danny (Regina) Parris, Jack (Janice) Parris and Gary (Faye) Parris; brother-in-law, Thom Fair; sister-in-law, Bayo Woodward; grandchildren, Jake (Brittany) Hopkins, Joel (Brittany) Hopkins, Kennedy Woodward, Levi Woodward, Lexi Baker and Wes Baker; great-grandchildren, Jude Hopkins, Silas Hopkins, and Eli Hopkins; nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Funeral services were held Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Danny Parris and the Rev. Gary Parris officiating. Music provided by Brittany Hopkins and Ed Vest. Pallbearers included Jake Hopkins, Joel Hopkins, Levi Woodward, Jody Smith, Jacob Shubert and Wes Baker. Interment followed in Copper Ridge Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to Coletown Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 901, Copperhill, Tennessee, 37317 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 1375, Blue Ridge, Georgia, 30513.

Arrangements entrusted to the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville.

