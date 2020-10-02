Body

Margaret Starks, 72, of Murphy, North Carolina, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, in a Chattanooga, Tennessee hospital.

Margaret’s indomitable spirit encouraged her family and friends to persist in the face of struggles. Margaret’s grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. The legacy of Margaret’s kind spirit, passion for God, love of her family and zest for life will live on through them. Margaret was an avid church goer and loved her church family as her own family. She was a member of Reid’s Chapel Church. She also loved quilting.

She was the daughter of the late Roy and Hazel Queen Dickey.

She is survived by her loving husband of over 54 years, Alexander W. Starks; a son, Michael A. Starks and wife, Melody, of Murphy; two grandchildren, Samuel Starks and fiancée, Sydney French, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Gabriel Starks of Asheville, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 27, 2020, at Reid’s Chapel with Dr. Bob Boozer and Pastor Mark Handy officiating.

The family received friends from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the services on Saturday, September 27, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Margaret Starks to Reid’s Chapel Cemetery Fund, 4281 Lower Bear Paw Road, Murphy, North Carolina, 28906.

Ivie Funeral Home, of Murphy was in charge of all arrangements.

