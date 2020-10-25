Margaret Poland

Body

Mrs. Margaret Staples Poland, age 80, of Mineral Bluff, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020.

She was born July 26, 1940 in Washington, D.C. She was a jeweler for Fleisher’s Jewelers.

She is preceded in death by her husband, George Warren Poland Jr.

Margaret is survived by her children and their spouses, Joyce Staples and Bob Poland of Wheaton, Maryland, Frank and Tina Staples of Severn, Maryland, Billy and Mary Staples of Jessup, Maryland, Phyllis and James “O.B.” Young of Blue Ridge, and Chrissy and Brian Hensley of Mt. Airy, Maryland; grandchildren, William, Frankie, J.T., Justin, Ashley and Taylor; and great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Piper, Everett, Wyatt and Willow.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Tom Jordan officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.