Marcia Hartley

Mrs. Marcia Lou Hartley, age 87, of Blue Ridge, passed away June 15, 2020.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wonderful homemaker.

Survivors include her husband, James “Jim” Hartley; one brother and his spouse, Wallace and Sondra; two sons and their spouses, Charles and Pam, Thomas and Karen; one daughter and her spouse, Karen and Michael; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Hartley wishes were to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the The PruittCares Foundation (<https://pruittcares.org/general-donation>).

