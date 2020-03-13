Lucy Kington

Body

Lucy Irvin Grogan Kington, age 98, of Blue Ridge, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Fannin Regional Hospital. She was born April 13, 1921, to the late James Robert Grogan and Georgia Belle DeLancey Grogan at 53 Wentworth Street, Reidsville, North Carolina.

As an adult, she worked at American Tobacco Company, where she met the love of her life, Jodie Aldine Kington. They were married in 1942 and later relocated to St. Petersburg, Florida, where they resided for 50 years. In 1994, they retired to Blue Ridge. Joe passed away in 1999 and Lucy continued to live in Blue Ridge until her death. Lucy never met a stranger. She made friends wherever she went. However, her favorite place to be was with her dear friends at the Fannin County Senior Center.

She traveled extensively throughout the United States, Asia and Europe. One of her favorite quotes was: “I am not afraid of tomorrow for I have seen yesterday and live for today.”

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Willie Green Cole Grogan, Lorraine Elizabeth Grogan, James Robert Grogan Jr., Houston DeLancey Grogan and John Webster Grogan.

She is survived by her special nephew, W.B. Apple Jr. and many other nieces and nephews.

Her family would like to thank the community of Blue Ridge for supporting Lucy for many years. They would also like to thank Dr. Tanner and the outstanding staff of Fannin Regional Hospital. They would especially like to thank all the many individuals that made it possible for Lucy to remain in Blue Ridge until her passing.

At Lucy’s request, there was no formal service. Memorial contributions may be made in Lucy’s memory to the Fannin County Senior Center Site Council at 440 West First Street, Blue Ridge. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.