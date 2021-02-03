Louise Raper

Body

Martha Louise Loving Raper, age 65, of Blue Ridge passed away January 17, 2021, at her home.

Ms. Raper was born October 31, 1955, in Copperhill.

A member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, she was preceded in death by her parents, Clint Loving and Martha Jean Beach Loving; and her brother, Troy Lynn Loving.

Louise loved her church, her children and grandchildren, her cats and everyone she knew. She was proud of her walk with God. She enjoyed traveling and singing, as well. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family.

Survivors are her boyfriend, Bobby Morton; son, Clinton Raper; daughters, Betty Jean Raper Jones, Jeannie Raper Romesberg and April Raper Land; sisters, Janet Loving and Donna Mashburn; grandchildren, Cory Raper, Tiffany Raper, Sierra Jones, Eli Jones, Wayne Jones, Clinton Romesberg, Kristian Romesberg, Isaac Romesberg, Madelyn Land and C J Land; ex-husband, Charles Raper; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the River Valley Church in Murphy, North Carolina, with the Rev. Michael Pope and Rev. Doug Pritchett officiating. Ms. Raper lied in state at the church from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Music was provided by Cody Cantrell.

Interment followed in River Valley Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Cory Raper, Eli Jones, Clinton Romesberg, Isaac Romesberg, Clinton Mashburn and Daniel Mashburn. Honorary pallbearers were Wayne Jones, Michael Land, Michael Romesberg, Ricky Beach and Randy Beach.

The family received friends at the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, Tuesday, January 19, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge.

