Lougenia Wilson

Lougenia had a vibrant personality and strong work ethic that led her to a lifetime of achievements. She began her working career at West Fannin High School, where she was manager of the girls basketball team and graduated with honors with the Class of 1963. Shortly after, she married United States Marine Dennis Lee Wilson of Turtletown and created a friendship and unity that lasted 56 years.

While Dennis was stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and Parris Island, South Carolina, Lougenia became the mother of four children and worked part time for H&R Block; as well as becoming an accomplished baker and cake decorator.

After returning to the Copper Basin, Lougenia became head of bookkeeping for Ducktown Banking Company, and continued her career as office manager and loan officer for The Peoples Bank of East Tennessee until her retirement in 2009.

Along with spending time with her family and friends, Lougenia loved traveling, the “Bank Girls,” wonderful restaurants, beaches, lighthouses and Estes Park, Colorado.

Lougenia was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis L. Wilson Sr.; sister, Clara Godfrey Bowling Sisson; nephew, Billy Bowling; and brothers-in-law, Billy Wayne Bowling and Ray Lynn Sisson.

Lougenia is survived by her five children: Joy (Roger) Stiles of Epworth, Lori Nan Wilson of McCaysville, Dennis Lee (Becky) Wilson Jr. of Ellijay, Jon (Julie) Wilson of Farner, and Margaret Alice Wilson of McCaysville. Sisters, Margie (Jim) Roland of Broomfield, Colorado, Margaret Fisher of Woodstock, Georgia, and Karen (Mackey) Land of Murphy, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Adonna (George) Lickliter of Beuna Vista, Georgia; brothers-in-law, Bill (Fredrica) Wilson of Turtletown and James (Mary Jo) Wilson of Young Harris, Georgia. Grandchildren, Jennifer (Brandon) Green, Brandon (Alesha) Stiles, Amanda (Derek) Kern, Noah Wilson, Maggie Wilson, Ivie Wilson, Iris Wilson, Ireland Wilson, and Janie Wilson. Great-grandchildren, Jailyn Wright, Jordyn-Rae Green, Charlee Kern, Thor Kern, Karleigh-Jayne Stiles, Bonnie Stiles and Vincent Johnson.

Lougenia’s wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service and celebration of life was conducted Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home with the Rev. Tom Reed officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association or to the First United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill was in charge of the arrangements.