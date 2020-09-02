Lorraine Mouat

Body

Lorraine Arlette Mouat, age 84, of Ducktown, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Life Care Center of Copper Basin.

Mrs. Mouat was born September 19, 1935, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late William Edward Robbins and the late Lorraine Jones Robbins. Lorraine was a member of The First Methodist Church of Tifton, Georgia, The Club 55, and the women’s Bible study at The First Methodist Church. Mrs. Mouat loved to ski with The Baltimore Ski Club and ride Harleys with her family and many friends. Mrs. Lorraine was a kind, adventurous and loving person.

She is preceded in death by her parents William Edward Robbins and Lorraine Jones Robbins; and sister, Julia Lee Miller.

Survived by her son Robert Bruce Mouat III (Lisa); daughter, Lisa Keller (Rick); brother, William Kent Robbins; grandchildren, Morgan Mouat, Robert Bruce Mouat IV, and Cody Keller; and step-grandchildren, Jeremy Keller (Layla) and Melissa Kuchta (Steve); and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation was held Friday, August 28, 2020, from 5:30 until 8 p.m. at Finch-Cochran Funeral Home.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville.

