Loretta Wright, age 73, of Dalton, Georgia, formally of Blue Ridge, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Survivors are daughters, Dorraine Rhodes of Mineral Bluff and Dorena Spring of Dalton; brothers, Harold Holden of Epworth, Ronnie Holden of Chattanooga, Tennessee and Travis Holden of Morganton; sister, Linda Dixon of Epworth; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren also survive.

Graveside services were conducted Sunday, August 23, 2020, from the Pan Will Cemetery with the Rev. Dale Jackson and Brandon Spring officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill was in charge of the arrangements.