Loretta Ash

Mrs. Loretta Marie Ash, age 76, of Epworth passed away August 17, 2020, in the Northside Cherokee Hospital in Canton, Georgia. Born in Copperhill, she was the daughter of the late James McKinney and Johnnie Margaret Owenby Russell. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and devoted Christian. She was a long time member of the Hipps Chapel Church and retired from the Cherokee County School Systems after a number of years of service. Loretta loved spending time with her daughters, but especially her grandchildren. Also preceding her in death was her infant twin sisters, Sandra and Cynthia Russell; two brothers, James Harold “Jabo” Russell and Joe Don Russell; and one son-in-law, Mike Byess.

Survivors include her husband of fifty nine years, Tommy Ash of the home; daughters and sons-in-law, Dana Marie Carter (Fais Muktar) of Jasper, Georgia, Cynthia Ash of Epworth, Lisa Byess of Jasper; Rebecca Jones ( Richard) of Canton; Ruth Fuller of Ellijay, Georgia; Mary Epperson (Bryan) of Canton; brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Heather Russell Epworth; sisters and brother-in-law, Carolyn Dillard of Orlando, Florida and Margaret and Don Harper of Canton; 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; and her canine companion, Rainy.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. from the Hipps Chapel Church with Rev. Delmar Davenport officiating.

Interment followed in the church cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: David Russell, Billy Jones, Randall Jones, Jacob Byess, Michael Farrar, Casey Davis, Zack Bobo and Tony Harper. Serving as honorary pallbearers were: Rick Jones, Anthony Jones, Gavin Fuller, Eli Epperson, Kingston Grusky, Maddox Bobo, Ford Davis, and Doyle Patterson.

