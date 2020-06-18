Lois Nicholson

Body

Lois Elizabeth Nicholson, age 80, of Cleveland, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was born on August 10, 1939, in Dawsonville, Georgia to the late Beulah Ensley Weaver and Leonard Weaver. Mrs. Nicholson was a homemaker. She was a member of Staffordtown Holiness Church.

Mrs. Nicholson was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward “Nick” Nicholson; child, Jackie Nicholson; grandchildren, Jason Powell and Heather Hoskins; sisters, Marie Hice, Cleo Nobles, Betty Prince, Ruth Price and Mae Nicholson.

Survivors are daughters, Charlotte Powell (Jerrell) of Cleveland, Tennessee, Pearl Davis (Randall) of Ducktown and Edith Hoskins of Whitwell, Tennessee; son, Tony Nicholson (Suzanne) of Cleveland, Tennessee; nephew/son, Sam Blankenship (Amy) of Cleveland; sister, Kathy Young (Danny) of Cleveland; brother, Stephen Dilbeck (Ruth) of Blue Ridge; grandchildren, Chris Powell of Cleveland, Jennifer Evans (Greg) of Old Fort, Tennessee, Jessica Taylor (Brandon) of Ducktown, Scotty Hoskins (Kendra) of Barbourville, Kentucky, Matthew Nicholson (Brittany) of Cleveland, and Sarah Rickman (Rich) of Hiwassee, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Tyler Evans, Memphis Powell, Kenlynn Hoskins, Ethan Rickman, Aiden Rickman, Autumn Cash, and Zoe Hoskins.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Staffordtown Holiness Church with the Rev. Sam Blankenship and the Rev. John Wynn officiating. Music was by the family. Pallbearers were Richard Rickman, Chris Powell, Scotty Hoskins, Matthew Nicholson and Randall Davis. Interment followed in the Mount Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery.

