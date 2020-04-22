Linda Pfund

Body

70, of Epworth, passed away on April 7, 2020 at her home in Epworth. She was born in Pohakee, Florida to Tommy and Elizabeth Hitchcock Housch. Linda was of the Baptist faith, she owned and operated Blue Jeans Restaurant in Blue Ridge for 10 years. Linda was preceded in death by her mother.

Survivors include her father Tommy Housch; son Kenny and wife Charlene Pfund of Mineral Bluff; sister Donna Bittner of Epworth; grandchildren Courtney Schmidt, Brittany Caldwell, Samantha Williams, Keira Pfund and Dakoda Hill; and one grandson M. J. Schmidt.

Linda’s wishes were to be cremated, and no services are scheduled at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.