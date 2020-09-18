Linda Dickey

Body

Linda Spencer Dickey, age 73, of McCaysville, passed away September 12, 2020, at Hospice of Chattanooga.

Linda was born on January 23, 1947, to the late Samuel Clark Spencer and the late Mae Harper Spencer.

She is also preceded in death by her spouse, George Robert Dickey.

Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Dickey Fontenot; son, David Robert Dickey; sister, Judy Spencer Ramsey; grandson, Samuel Joaquin Fontenot; granddaughter, Allie Spencer Dickey; and nephew, Jason Spencer Ramsey.

Many will remember the bright-curly-red-haired girl from McCaysville running around outside with her sister, Judy, playing with friends. Linda worked locally in banking for nearly 40 years, making innumerable lifelong friendships with her co-workers and in the community. Like her mother, Linda had a passion for flower and vegetable gardening.

She always chose vibrant colors and shared what she grew with everyone around her. Linda’s biggest joys were her grandchildren. She loved baking chocolate pound cakes for her grandson, Samuel, and playing with her mutually-red-headed granddaughter, Allie.

Linda showed her love by cooking countless meals, baking sweet treats, hosting every holiday and giving with a generous heart.

Graveside services are planned for Sunday, September 20, at 6 p.m. at Crestlawn Cemetery with the Rev. Matthew McDaniel officiating.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the Window Replacement Fund of First Baptist Church of McCaysville where Linda attended her entire life: P.O. Box 867, McCaysville, Georgia, 30555.

Arrangements entrusted to Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville.

Condolences may be sent to the family at cochranfuneralhomes.com.