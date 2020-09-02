Lillian Nelson

Body

Lillian A. Nelson, age 96 of Blairsville, passed away August 21, 2020.

Lillian was born July 13, 1924, in Bronx, New York, to the late Henry and Mae Hansen. She served in the United States Navy during World War II as a switchboard operator. She lived in New Jersey during her early years, moved to Fort Lauderdale with her husband Charles to raise their three sons, and retired to the Blairsville area over 40 years ago.

Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Nelson; and her son, Robert Nelson.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Tim and Debbie Nelson, and Scott and Donna Nelson; grandchildren, Ericka (Jim) Harris, Jeffrey (Ariana) Nelson, Leah Nelson, KC( Cindy) Nelson and Julie Nelson; and great-grandchildren, Connor Harris, Collin Harris, Audrey McDonald, Emily Nelson; and many special nieces and nephews.

Lillian loved to travel and to shop for gifts for family and friends. She always had a large stash of gifts so that she would be ready for any occasion. She looked forward to family get-togethers and holidays.

There will be no service at this time.

A celebration of Lillian’s life will be held at a later date.

Lillian was a longtime supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to this charity in Lillian’s name.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Cochran Funeral Home of Blairsville.

You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.