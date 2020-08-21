Letty Quertermous

Body

Letty Mull Quertermous, age 85, of Mineral Bluff, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in Marietta, Georgia. She was born June 3, 1935, to the late Edgar William and Helen Harper Mull.

Letty retired as a telephone operator with South Central Bell, where she also volunteered with the Telephone Pioneer Clown Core. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Copperhill, and the Beulah Chapter #21 O.E.S.

Letty was the first celebrated volunteer of Fannin County for her work as a driver for the Disabled American Veterans and served as the Transportation Coordinator. The DAV transportation is a network staffed by volunteers to transport area veterans to their respective doctor appointments. She was a proud military wife and mother.

Letty was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Lee Quertermous; brother, William Nelson “Bud” Mull; and sister, Inez Balliew.

She is survived by her son, James Edgar “Eddie” (Carolyn) Quertermous of Athens, Tennessee; daughter, Vicki Quertermous of Kennesaw, Georgia; grandchildren, Amy (Greg) Merrick, Craig S. Quertermous, and Katie (Mike) Vanderhoof; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Lucas, Tristan, Logan and Madelyn; nephews, Glenn Balliew, Troy Balliew, Ronnie Rogers and Ricky Rogers; niece Melanie Rogers; several other nieces, nephews, and many cousins.

Funeral Services were Monday, August 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Cheatham officiating. Pallbearers were Craig S. Quertermous, William Mull, Matthew Dilbeck, Bob Burns, Steve Mull, Josh Lane and Greg Merrick. Honorary Pallbearers were Larry Joe Mull, Arlen Stroud, Bob Toner, Dan Simon, Joe Braden, Joe Queen and Ralph Seabolt. Interment followed in the Hot House Baptist Church Cemetery. Eastern Star funeral rites were provided by the Beulah Chapter #21 O.E.S.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.