Lela Ritchie

Lela Suzanne Ritchie, age 36, of McCaysville, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020.

She was born March 13, 1984, in Blue Ridge. Lela was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church. She worked as an account manager for Circuit World in Blairsville. She loved spending time with her family and friends; and especially enjoyed being near any type of water.

She is survived by her children, Kaylee Marie Workman, Mason David Workman and Sophia Elouise Garcia; mother, Doris Ritchie; father, Michael L.D. Grizzle; grandmother, Shirley Howard Grizzle; fiancé, Desirea Tallman and her children, Dylan Workowski and Brenna Tallman; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

Graveside funeral services were conducted Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 4 p.m. from the Colwell Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. Claude Mathis officiating. Johnny Ritchie, Roger Ritchie, Don Millsaps, Joe Mathis, Wesley Jones, Robert Ensley and David Stuart served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Jamie Hensley, Matthew Teixeira, Lamar Peardon and Damon Herron.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to bank accounts in each of Lela’s children’s names at Copper Basin Federal Credit Union.

