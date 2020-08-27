Kimberly White

Body

Kimberly Michelle White, age 48 of Ellijay, Georgia, passed away August 15, 2020, at her home.

Ms. White was born May 17, 1972, in Blue Ridge, to the late Albert White and Debra Flowers White.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Brent Flowers.

Kim loved nature and the outdoors and loved to make everyone laugh with her cheerful personality. She was a sweet, kind, loving person who cherished her family, children, and especially her grandchild. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.

Survivors include her daughter, Mackenzie Waits; son, Clarence White; mother, Debra White; brothers, Anthony (Eva) White and Glen Dilbeck; sister, Tara White; grandchild, Emma Armstrong; and her nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home with the Rev. Denny Hawkins officiating. Interment followed in Helping Hand Cemetery. Pallbearers included Anthony White, Josh White, Matthew White, Casey Crawford, Tallon Willingham and Will Owens.

The family received friends at the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 5 until p.m until 9 p.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge.

You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.