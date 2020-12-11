Body

Kenton B. Creuser, of Blue Ridge, died November 20, 2020, at the age of 88.

He was born in New York City, the only child of Kent Creuser and Hazel Bowers. The family moved to Atlanta in 1938 where Kenton played football at Decatur Boy’s High. One of his proudest moments was winning the State Championship in 1949 when his team went 13-0. While attending Decatur Boy’s High, he joined the ROTC and graduated with the rank of Cadet Lieutenant Colonel.

Kenton attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and graduated with a degree in business administration where he continued his interest in the ROTC. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa, was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity, Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society and received the Linker Award as the outstanding Air Force Cadet ranking as high as Lt. Colonel. After college, Kenton joined the United States Air Force and served as a navigator until he was released from active duty in 1957. His military career continued as a reservist until 1976 when he retired as a Lt. Colonel.

In 1954 Kenton married Jacquelyn Grace Brownlee in Atlanta where they raised four children: Scott Kenton Creuser, Loren Creuser Eischeid, Jolie Creuser Carlson and Marian Creuser Ripley. He was the proud grandparent of eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

After the Air Force, Kenton was a successful furniture buyer for Rich’s Department Stores and later became an independent manufacturer’s representative. His hobbies included stamp and coin collecting, model airplane building, railroad trains, jogging and traveling. He was an avid reader and qualified as a member of Mensa.

The fondest time of his life, however, were the years he spent with Jackie after retirement where they enjoyed travel, nature, entertaining friends and listening to classical music in the home they built in Blue Ridge. He is remembered as an extraordinary intellectual, a man of quick wit and a lover of life. He served as a volunteer with Georgia Mountains Hospice and Habitat for Humanity. Kenton and Jackie were married for 66 years - his greatest accomplishment.

A private memorial will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated at the Alzheimer’s Association of America.