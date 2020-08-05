Body

Ken Fee, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away quietly July 22, 2020, at the age of 76. He is survived by his adored wife Chris; three sons, Ken Jr. (Vikki), Chuck (Bernadette), and Jeremy; seven grandchildren; his siblings Jim, Judy, Everett, and many nieces and nephews.

Ken was born August 1943, in Cedar Rapids to Mary Ann Seck and James Fee. He lived in Cedar Rapids all his life except the three years he served in the Army, when he was stationed in Germany. Ken’s career as a sheet metal worker in eastern Iowa was prolific, and he was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 263 for more than 40 years before retirement. He was a longtime member of St. Stephan’s Lutheran Church and enjoyed helping others.

Ken’s sometimes gritty sense of humor, honesty, and compassion made him a friend to many. Ken’s laugh was infectious, his hugs were warm, and his handshake was notorious. Ken traveled most of North America on motorcycle or bicycle and never met a dog he didn’t like. At the time of his passing, Ken was loved by many, and that love will live on in those who knew him as brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend.

The support the family has received from St. Luke’s Hospital One West in Cedar Rapids earlier this year made it possible to move Ken to Georgia in the middle of this COVID madness (He did not die of COVID). The family also can’t say enough positive things about the teams at Blue Ridge Senior Living and Memory Care and Compassus Hospice, who took care of Dad like he was their Dad.

Given current COVID-19 conditions, burial will be private. A celebration of Ken’s life, accomplishments and contributions will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a gift can be made in Ken’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (Https://alzfdn.org) or the National MS Society that Ken consistently supported: https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate.

Please share your memories of Ken here: https://everloved.com/life-of/kenneth-fee/