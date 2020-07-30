Kathy Allen

Body

Kathy Lorraine Allen, age 66, of Morganton, passed away peacefully Monday, July 20, 2020, in the Erlanger Baroness Hospital of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Kathy was born on June 15, 1954, in Sophia, West Virginia. She was daughter of the late Harold and Mary Alice Lester. Kathy dearly loved her entire family, but most of all her Lord Jesus Christ. She shared the Lord’s love with everyone she met. Kathy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Kathy was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Wayne Lester; a sister, Judy Goff; and a son, Billy Mathew Carr.

Survivors include her loving husband and bestfriend of 21 years, Tim Allen of Morganton; two daughters and a son-in-law, Kellie Carr of Morganton, Rachel and Burt Jarvis of North Wilkesboro, North Carolina; step-son and wife, Mitchell and Stacy Allen of Calhoun, Georgia; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Peggy and Wiley Brown of Boone, North Carolina, and Debbie Hill of High Point, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Hannah, Chelsie and Lyndsey Jarvis; and two step-grandchildren, Millie and Ryatt Allen; and her sweet goldendoodle, Bentley.

Funeral services were held Saturday July 25, 2020, from the Mountain View Chapel with the Rev. Anthony Wynn, the Rev. Keith Nix, the Rev. Fred Stapleton and the Rev. Asa Dockery officiating. Special music will be presented by Aaron Allen, Lydia Dockery, Lisa Bredwell and Jason Cross. Interment followed in the Mount Liberty Baptist Church cemetery (1159 Mt. Liberty Road, McCaysville, Georgia 30555).

The following gentleman served as pallbearers: Joe Allen, Curtis Allen, Jon Allen, Micah Wynn, John Mark Wynn and Chris Graham. The following gentleman served as honorary pallbearers: Bradley Davis, David Allen, Darren Allen and Fred Jarvis.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Arms of Hope Orphanage in Mirabala, Haiti in Kathy’s memory. The website to donate is oasisministries.networkforgood.com and choose donate to Haiti with a note in memory of Kathy Allen.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements.

