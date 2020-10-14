Body

Claude “Junior” McDaris, age 78, of Blue Ridge, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Sonshine Manor in Jasper, Georgia.

Mr. McDaris was born April 25, 1942, in Blue Ridge, to the late Claude McDaris and the late Lola Stanley McDaris.

Mr. McDaris attended Hipps Chapel Church and was retired from Tennessee Chemical Company.

He enjoyed going to church and camping.

Junior was preceded in death by his wife, Rosetta Wilma McDaris, and his grandchild, Devin Curtis.

Survivors include his son, Troy (Hilda) McDaris; daughters, Angela Groseclose and Kimberly Dye; grandchildren, Justin McDaris, Adrian Groseclose, Alex Curtis, Coty Long and Makiesha Long.

Funeral services were held Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Henry-Cochran Funeral Home with the Rev. Delmar Davenport officiating.

Interment followed in Friendship Baptist Church cemetery. Pallbearers included Justin McDaris, Michael Cole, Lynn Cole, Wayne Harper, Kennon Nazerian and Bob Alderson.

Honorary pallbearers included Adrian Groseclose, Alex Curtis, Mark Golden and Coty Long.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge.

You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.