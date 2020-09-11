June Cooley

Body

June Floyd Cooley, age 85, of Blairsville, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at her granddaughter’s home.

She was born November 2, 1934, in Henry County, Georgia, to the late Joseph Byron Floyd and Callie Gillespie Floyd. She was a Coosa United Methodist Church member and retired from Pittsburg Paint Company, where she worked as a secretary.

Coming from Coweta County, she has lived in the Blairsville area for the past five years. June was a sweet lady that enjoyed her family, especially her great-grandchildren, gardening, flowers and her cats. She had a heart of gold and was always caring for others first.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Cooley III, her daughter Melissa King; and her brother, Bud Floyd.

Survivors include granddaughters, Sherry (Dustin) Nicholson and Amanda King; great-grandchildren Isaac, Isabelle, Kayden, Elisabeth and Riley; sisters, Grace (Ronald) Cochran, Ethaleen Carnes, and Karla Tillapaugh; and a large number of nieces and nephews.

Services for a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge. You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.