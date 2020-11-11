Judy Panter

Body

Judy Mae Panter, 81, of Suches, passed away November 4, 2020.

Judy was born September 29, 1939, in Reliance, Tennessee, to the late Ethel Lee Jones Evans and Teddy Theodore Roosevelt Evans.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jack E. Panter, and son Jed Andrew Panter.

She was a resident of Fannin County for more than 60 years. Everyone who knew her, knew that she loved her garden and thrived on watching things grow. She was very generous with the produce from her garden. Judy shared with everyone. She was known for her “old fashioned white cucumbers.” Judy also loved animals, especially her dog Zoe. She spent her early years on her father’s family farm, helping him tend to the animals and gardens. She was particularly fond of chickens. She had many animals throughout her lifetime. Even at the time of her death, she still had chickens and her favorite four-legged fur baby, Zoe.

Judy was not only a wife, mother, homemaker, and grandmother, she was a friend. All who knew her loved her. She had the sweetest smile and kindest eyes. She was very kind and giving. She will be missed and forever in our hearts.

Surviving Mrs. Panter are four daughters, Janet and James Lunsford of Blairsville, Jane Hill of Morganton, Jenny Kendrix of Suches, Jamie and Rocky Boothe of Suches; one son, Joe Panter of Suches; 11 grandchildren, Charles Weeks, Amy Taylor, Kevin Lee Panter, Wesley Panter, Jake Hill, Bradley Hill, Joseph Kendrix, Jessica Allen, Ashlie Edge, Haley Panter and Dwayne Farner; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many other relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral services were held Friday, November 6, 2020, at 12 p.m. from the Mountain View chapel with the Rev. Tim Garrett officiating. Special music will be presented by Jessica Allen. The following gentleman served as pallbearers, Bradley Hill, Doug Taylor, Sam Guy, James Lunsford, Josh Self, Joel Dickerson and Wesley Panter. Interment followed in the Sugar Hill Baptist Church cemetery.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville was in charge of the arrangements.

You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com.