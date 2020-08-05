Judy Jones

Body

She was the kindest, sweetest, mama, friend, sweetheart and wife that anyone could want. She heard her mama and daddy, Bonnie and Willard Shook, calling her home to be with the Lord and them in Heaven. She was torn on what to do, not wanting to leave her children, Jade, Jacob, Jana, Jodie and her husband of over 50 years, Jim. Finally, the Lord told her to come home, where she would suffer no more. He assured her that He would watch over her family as He always had until they could be together again. She accepted this, drifting peacefully away with comforting dreams of her beautiful life.

Judy’s greatest ambition was to be a mother, which she more than accomplished.

She was a fabulous wife, fantastic cook, proficient office manager, computer programmer and held a business degree. She was a X-Ray technician at three successful chiropractic offices that she helped establish. With her, we also had the greatest trout farm ever, Sump-Em-Fishy.

Judy was very active in youth sports. She was a coach for girls basketball, helped start soccer in Fannin County, helped raise money for teams, and always made sure the kids had treats. She was also great at sports, especially basketball and softball.

But she was the best at being a wife and mother. She took wonderful care of her children and husband, who she loved very much.

Her children came first above all. She absolutely loved doing for them no matter what, when, where or how. She gave them 100% in all their endeavors.

Her love was for the Lord. Judy was a loving Christian lady. She went to church until she got too sick and disabled to go. As long as she could, we prayed at night. Even then she prayed for everyone else, saying the Lord has others worse than her to take care of.

“Judy (Baby Doll), I’ll love you forever.” - Jim

Judy is survived by her husband, Jimmy Jones; sons, Jade Jones and Jacob Jones; daughters, Jana Jones and Jodie Jones; grandchildren, Kasidy Jones, Slate Jones, Kayla Watkins, and James Stanley; great-granddaughter, Katie; sister and brother-in-law, Janie and Dean Turner; brother and sister-in-law, James Willard “Butch” and JoAnn Shook; nieces and nephews, Brad Turner, David Turner and Beth Matthews.

Funeral Services were conducted Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Max Curtis officiating. Music was provided by Carol Thomas. Interment followed in the Young’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Jade Jones, Jacob Jones, Brad Turner, David Turner, Chet Akins, Glenn Hanson, Marshall Davis and Gilbert Brown served as pallbearers. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.