Joyce Panter

Body

Joyce Land Panter, age 93, passed away Sunday morning, July 5, 2020, in Chattanooga of natural causes.

A native of Blue Ridge, she was born December 17, 1926, to the late Rev. Dewey Land and Mamie Chastain Land. She was a devoted and beloved wife, mother and grandmother to her four children, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Joyce graduated with honors from high school during World War II and was offered a college scholarship. A dedicated Christian, Joyce had a beautiful voice and sang throughout her life to share God’s love, often singing at funerals for friends and community members. She sang by shape notes, a skill she learned as a child and passed on to her children. Joyce worked for the Department of Family and Children Services and retired in 1998.

She loved traveling and she and her husband of 50 years, Kenneth, visited the lower 48 states, Alaska, and Canada. She loved reading, had two green thumbs (grew lovely flowers) and loved discussing current events.

She was renowned for her banana pudding, fried okra, seven-minute frosting and strawberry cobbler. She lived her life with joy and shared that joy with others. She certainly “brightened” her corner of the world. Her wisdom, support, love and guidance were ever present for the asking. “Her children rise up and call her blessed. Proverbs 31:28.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Panter; sister, Valerie Land Butler; and brother, Troy Land.

Survivors include two sons, Rodney Panter and Barry (Becky) Panter; daughters, Marilyn Underwood and Linda (Jim) Hughes; grandchildren, Tracy Jenkins, Tina Brooks, Candace Price, Jeremiah Underwood and Kathryn Hughes Neal; great-grandchildren, Erin and Delana Schmidt, Brady and Sarah Beth Brooks, Ashlyn and Braden Jenkins; sisters-in-law, Wanda and Irene Panter, brothers-in-law Dale and LaVelle Panter; nieces and nephews and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, formal funeral services will be announced and held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home.

You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.