Johnny Montgomery

Mr. Johnny Franklin Montgomery, age 88, of Blue Ridge passed away January 26, 2021.

He was born June 11, 1932, to the late Robert and Bessie Waters Montgomery. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Irene Hancock, Helen Allred, Pauline Callihan, Pearl Prichett and Evelyn Smith; and a brother, William Montgomery.

Johnny served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1955 and was stationed in Germany. He married his loving wife, Imogene Callihan Montgomery, February 2, 1953. Johnny loved his family, traveling, fishing, his cats, church and was a Georgia Tech football fan. He was a “people person with a smile” and loved to fellowship with people.

Johnny was a faithful member and Sunday School Teacher at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. He was ordained as a deacon of Mt. Moriah Baptist October 12, 1963. Johnny enjoyed visiting the many spiritual revival services with his church friends, Ken Jones, Glen Callihan and the late Lee Davis.

Johnny loved his work life. It began at Lockheed in Marietta, Georgia, and he relocated to Blue Ridge with a job as the Southern Bread salesman for 12 years. He became Grocer Manager working with owner June Taylor at Food City Grocery. Johnny became the owner of Johnny’s Food City in 1978. His business policy was hometown values and being a neighbor to everyone. He was recognized for his support of local organizations and community involvement. Johnny was named Grocer of the Year in Northeast Georgia in 1978. He worked many long hours and years enjoying his customers and employees.

Survivors include his loving wife, Imogene Callihan Montgomery, of the home; a devoted daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Ken Jones, of Blue Ridge; and many other loving family members.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Cantrell, Rev. Joe Dan Wilkins, Rev. Jerry Banks and Rev. Paul Richards officiating. Music was provided by Marcia Cochran and congregational music was led by Joel Collis. Pallbearers were William Hancock, Wendell Hancock, Waylen Hancock, Michael Hancock, David Hancock and Randall Watkins. Honorary pallbearers were Bob Patterson, Rev. Tony Gilbert, Alex Deal, Joe Loveday, Don Miller, Ed Hawkins and Joel Collis.

Interment followed in the church cemetery with Rev. John Newton officiating and military honors was provided by the North Georgia Honor Guard.

