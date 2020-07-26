Body

Mr. John Edward Way Sr., age 100, of Mineral Bluff, passed peacefully away July 11, 2020, at his home.

He was born September 21, 1919, in Camden, New Jersey, to the late Herman Oscar Way and Ethel Marian Lapp Way. John served his country proudly in the United States Army during World War II. He served in the Red Horse Calvary from 1940 until 1944, fighting in five major campaigns across Europe. He was awarded the Bronze Star.

After his time in the military, he began to work for the government as an administrative assistant. He was a hotel manager in the Kingsmire Hotel and also worked for Wallace Hardware in Morristown, Tennessee. John served as Executive Director of Public Housing and Urban Renewal from 1950 through 1974. In 1975 through 1984, he was the director of rental housing for South Carolina State Housing Authority. After retiring he served on the South Carolina Governors Board as Chairman for the Elderly for three years.

On November 8, 1981, he married Mary C. (Wilson) Way. After moving to Mineral Bluff, they joined First Baptist Church of McCaysville/Copperhill where they became involved, faithful members. As of 2019, John had served as a deacon, taught Sunday School and worked with the Gideon Ministry for nearly 70 years.

John was preceded in death by his first wife of 37 years, Elizabeth Richards Way; one son, Mark Randall Way; siblings, Doug Way, Dorothy Way Duncan and Marian Way Simpson.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Mary C. Wilson Way of Mineral Bluff; children and their spouses, John Edward Way Jr. and Gail, DeForrest Richards Way and Margaret, Kerry Emerson Way and Rhonda, Cynthia Elaine Way Blue and Mark and Laurel Dawn Way; stepchildren, Mary Jo Gantt and Lee, and Mike Wilson; 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Jarnagin Cemetery in Morristown, Tennessee. The Rev. Harry Gilbert officiated along with Mrs. Katie Gilbert and Ryan Norton providing music.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Gideons International, Blue Ridge Camp, at P.O. Box 1375, Blue Ridge, GA, 30513, or First Baptist Church McCaysville/Copperhill, Building Fund, P.O. Box 867, McCaysville, GA, 30555.

Because of recent health concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date to honor John.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill was in charge of the arrangements.