John Earl Foster

Real Estate Broker, Appraiser, Builder and Author.

John E. Foster, age 77, of Morganton, Georgia went to meet with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Thursday, October 29, 2020, at his home.

He was born August 22, 1943, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to the late Glen Earl Foster and Edith Adams Foster.

John was a true champion for Fannin County and legendary member of our community. He grew up in the small town of Morganton and opened a one-man real estate office in 1978. He began his entrepreneurial activities as a young boy, catching and selling ‘spring lizards’ to local fisherman and eventually attained expert status as a local real estate broker and appraiser.

Home-grown foresight helped John realize the vast growth potential of North Georgia, to the extent that he devoted his life to help others reside and thrive in the peaceful atmosphere of the Appalachians. Many past clients credit John for his discreet direction in helping them make one of the best investments of their lives.

He quietly helped many people throughout his lifetime and his clients knew they could trust him and his word. John often said “Money does not buy real estate, knowledge and vision does”. He was active in many civic and community affairs, rising to the level of Eagle Scout as a child.

As a successful real estate investor, developer and landlord, John authored the book “Big Bucks in Small Town Real Estate” in 2006. After 40 years of continuous service, he was awarded Realtor Emeritus status in 2018. Many past and present agents credit John in helping encourage and mentor their real estate careers. The mural he painted stating “Under All is the Land” on the side of his first office in Morganton still exists.

He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed nature, hunting and traveling. He readily proclaimed his pride in being a patriotic American with the freedom to live his life on his own terms. John is dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Edith Foster; brothers, Robert and Billy Joe Foster; and grandchild Marissea Ive Bishop.

John leaves behind to cherish his memory: son, John P. Foster; daughter, Joy Foster; brothers, Glen Foster and James Foster; sisters, Francella Payne, Nancy Mote and Lisa Mallari; grandchildren, Teristea Bishop; Mitchell Foster and Haley Foster; great-grandson, Oliver Lyle.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, November 2, from the Chapel of Cochran Funeral Home with Lane Bishop officiating. Interment followed in the Liberty Hill Methodist Church Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Marty Thomas, Nathan Foster, Kenneth Foster, John Arp, Justin Foster and Andrew Siepp.

Friends may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.

Henry-Cochran Funeral Home in Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.