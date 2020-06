Body

John Earl Burrell, age 64, of Turtletown, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at his home.

Survivors are sons, John Burrell, Ron Burrell and Josh Burrell; brothers, Randy Burrell and Chris Burrell; sister, Jeannette Longairc; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

There was not a service or visitation.

Condolences may be sent to www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill in charge of the arrangements.