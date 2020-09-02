John Barker

Body

John Kenneth Barker, age 86, of Copperhill, passed away August 25, 2020, at his home at 153 Pleasant Hill Road, Copperhill.

Mr. Barker was born October 10, 1933, to John Harvey Barker and Abbie Tabor Barker. He was a member of First Baptist Church McCaysville/Copperhill.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Sydney Barker.

Survivors include wife, Janice Barker; son, Kirk (Tammy) Barker; daughter, Tammy (George) Morgan; and granddaughter, Lori Morgan.

Graveside funeral services were conducted Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Crestlawn Cemetery, in Copperhill, with the Rev. Darrell Shook officiating. Barry Abernathy provided music. Interment followed in Crestlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers included Mark Burger, Matt Kimsey, Wes Kimsey, David Rogers, Barry Abernathy and Aaron Allen.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville.

