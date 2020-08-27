Jimmy Harris

Body

Jimmy Joe Harris, age 83, of Mineral Bluff passed away at his residence August 9, 2020. Born in Copperhill, he was the son of the late John and Flonnie Mae Denton Harris. Mr. Harris was retired from the Tennessee Chemical Company after many years of service as a mechanic. He was a faithful member for over fifty years at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Copperhill where he served as a deacon and with the Cemetery Committee. He served as an officer in the Local Union while employed with the Tennessee Chemical Company, and was also still very active with the Fannin County Republican Party.

The two most import things in Jimmy’s life was his love of family and his church. Mr. Harris was just recently preceded in death by his loving wife, Frances Caylor Harris; one brother, Samuel Charlie “Bud” Harris; and two sisters, Dollie Mae “Tootsie” Helton and Sue Baugh.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Melanie Harris of Mineral Bluff; brother and sister-in-law, Johnny and Linda Harris of Mineral Bluff; sister and brother-in-law, Carol Harris Alexander and Lowell Alexander of Athens, Alabama; grandchildren, Jordan Elizabeth Harris and Rodney Grant Harris; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives that he truly cherished.

Graveside services were conducted Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. from the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Copperhill with Rev. Randy Hughes and Rev. Scott Baugh officiating. Music was provided by Mr. Chris Patterson. Serving as pallbearers were Barry Thomas, Bryan Pennington, Charlie Baugh, Grant Harris, Dale Jackson, and Jerrod Curtis. The men of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church served as an honorary escort.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Paul Dockery at P.O. Box 1285 McCaysville, Georgia 30555. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.