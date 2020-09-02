Body

Charles (Jim) Ledford, affectionately referred to by the family as “Poppy” or “Pop,” passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020.

The son of the late Ernest Ledford and Elva Stuart Ledford was born August 10, 1938, in the Wolf Creek community, Cherokee County, North Carolina. Jim retired from Tennessee Chemical Company’s mining department as a loader operator. After his retirement, he also worked for Cochran Funeral Home.

He loved refinishing furniture and restored many fine antiques to their original state. He also loved collecting and selling knives. Jim was of the Baptist faith and a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Through the years, he was very active in church and held many jobs. He taught Sunday School, led worship singing, was a Deacon, and was church treasurer. Jim loved his family, and their memories of him will be in their hearts forever.

Jim is survived by his wife, Margaret Cash Ledford; son Tony (Angie) Ledford; daughter Tamara (Renny) Whittenbarger; four grandchildren, Jason (Amy) Ledford, Jaime (Bobbie Jo) Ledford, Krista (Blake) Stooksbury and Kalene Stanton; eight great-grandchildren, Olivia Ledford, Emily Ledford, McKenzie Ledford, Chandler Ledford, Landon Ledford, Rowan Stooksbury, Ruby Stooksbury and Asher Stanton; sister, Norma Jean Wallace; and brother, Russell (Kim) Ledford; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Ledford and Elva Stuart Ledford; brothers, Ernest Ledford, Jr., Theodore (Ted) Ledford; sister, Alawayne Payne, and sister, Brenda Patterson.

Funeral Service will be held September 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Finch-Cochran Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Renny Whittenbarger officiating. Interment will follow in Crestlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive close friends and family at the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville, September 6, 2020, from 12 until 2 p.m.

