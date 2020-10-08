Body

Mr. William Erving Hampton Jr., better known as “Jerry Hampton,” age 88, of Blue Ridge, passed away September 29, 2020, in Gilmer County, Georgia.

He was born in Mineral Bluff, to the late William Erving Sr. and Lucy Dickey Hampton. He had attended both Berry College and the University of Georgia Colleges before joining the United States Army. He was a member and deacon for over 60 years with First Baptist Church McCaysville/Copperhill. Mr. Hampton had served on the Fannin Regional Hospital Authority.

He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Joyce Culpepper Hampton; brothers, Robert and Marvin Hampton; and one sister, Virginia Hampton Dyer.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Sharon Hampton of Blue Ridge; grandchildren, Amber Hampton and Nathan Hampton both of Woodstock, Georgia.

Graveside services were conducted Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. from the Chastain Memorial Park Cemetery with Min. Rick Price, Min. Terry Stuart and the Rev. Matthew McDaniel officiating. Military honors were provided by the North Georgia Honor Guard. The following gentlemen were selected to serve as pallbearers: Larry Dyer, Eric Dyer, Kendall Hampton, Rodney Hampton, Shan Culpepper, Scott Culpepper and Marcus Dyer. Serving as honorary pallbearers were: Deacons of First Baptist Church McCaysville/Copperhill, Shelly Vanderhorst, Missy Baker and Bob and Ida Ann Clark.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church McCaysville/Copperhill Capital Improvement Fund, P.O. Box 867, McCaysville, Georgia, 30555.

