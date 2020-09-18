Body

Mr. Jeff Barker, age 49, of Turtletown, passed away September 11, 2020, at his home.

Born in Copperhill, he was the son of the late Frankie J. Barker. Jeff was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and turkey hunting.

He was a huge Tennessee Vols football fan, but he truly loved spending time with his family on the lake and traveling to the Islands.

Jeff was known as the “Bread Man” to many as he had been employed with Flowers Foods for a number of years. Jeff remained a member of Mt. View Baptist Church from his childhood, however, in recent years he had faithfully attended Turtletown Church of God of Prophecy.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Lisa Galloway.

Survivors include his high school sweetheart and wife of 29 years, Jacinda Cole Barker, of the home; his pride and joy, son and daughter-in-law, Cole and Madison Barker of Copperhill; his faithful pups, Weezer and Punkin; loving mother, Christine Davenport Barker of Copperhill; grandmother, Irene Davenport of McCaysville; brothers, Roy Galloway and Matthew Cole; mother-in-law, Janet Linderman of Copperhill; father-in-law, Dennis Ledford of Copperhill; nieces and nephews, Tina Hayes, BJ. Howard, Ryan and Kimmi Galloway, Jenna Cole, Trenton Cole, Alayna Cole, Channing Beach, Brintlie Beach and Zachery Beach; special friends, Thad Taylor and Michael Lynn; many aunts, uncles, other relatives and his work crew in Blue Ridge at Flowers Foods.

A private memorial service is planned at a later date to honor Jeff’s life. The family assembled at the Akins Funeral Home Sunday, September 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. for Jeff’s final ride to the lake at Mickens Boat Ramp.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at akinsfueralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill, was in charge of the arrangements.