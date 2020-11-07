Jeannie Gerald

Body

Jeannie Varnado Gerald, age 71, of Blue Ridge, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

She was born January 9, 1949, in Louisiana, to Donnie Varnado and Joyce Riley. She was a registered nurse.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Annette.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Tate and Barbie Gerald of Blue Ridge, Donnis and Scott Mauldin of Jasper, and Barry Gerald of Blue Ridge; her mother, Joyce Riley; siblings, Ricky, Larry, Robbie and Elaine; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Jeannie’s wish was to be cremated. No services are planned at this time.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.