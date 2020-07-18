Jean Oliver

Body

Jean Pierce Oliver, age 87, of McCaysville, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Pruitt Health in Blue Ridge.

Mrs. Oliver was born July 14, 1932, in Blue Ridge, to the late Jewel and Annie Pierce. She was a member of Epworth First Baptist Church. Jean enjoyed quilting and singing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter “Cleve” Oliver in 2016; sister, Willaree Davenport; brothers, Woodrow Pierce and Frank Pierce.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Dave Visscher; nieces and nephews also survive.

Private services were held Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home with The Rev. Dr. Tom Jordon officiating. Interment followed in Copper Ridge Memorial Gardens.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was only a small family service. A public memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville.

