Joseph “JC” Clifton Owenby, age 83, of Mineral Bluff, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at his home.

JC was born October 2, 1937, in Blairsville, Georgia, to the late Ira Clifton Owenby and the late Pearl Collins Owenby. He was a member of Culberson Baptist Church and was an auctioneer for over 60 years. He attended many auctions in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and South Carolina. JC was well known in the area as a big-time cattle trader.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Delores Stephens Owenby; daughters, Judy (Gary) Anderson and Jane (Tony) Ware; son, Joey (Dawn) Owenby; oldest daughter, Beulah Williams; grandchildren, Justin (Morgan) Owenby, Adrian (Michael) Chambers, Devin Ware and Anna (Hunter Barnes) Ware; step-grandsons, Ben and Jax Carroll; and great-grandchildren, Stetson Owenby, Bronson Chambers, Alana and Ryleigh Barnes.

Funeral services were held Sunday, February 21, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home Chapel with Larry Williams officiating. Music was provided by Doris Reins and Becky Jenkins. Graveside services followed at the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery with Will Davis officiating. Pallbearers were Justin Owenby, Devin Ware, Michael Chambers, Hunter Barnes, Jax Carroll and Ben Carroll.

The family received friends at the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home Sunday, February 21, 2021, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Flowers are being accepted but in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House at 200 Central Ave. Chattanooga, TN 37403.

