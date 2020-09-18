Jason Crane

Body

Jason Bruce Crane, born in Atlanta, Georgia, suddenly passed away due to health complications August 17, 2020, at the age of 51.

He was saved by the Grace of God and Baptized at Promise Land Ministries in Ellijay, Georgia, and is now at peace with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Jason moved to the North Georgia area in 2000 and has lived in Morganton, Blue Ridge and Ellijay, Georgia.

Jason was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Latimer, of Santa Barbara, California. Both maternal grandparents, Alvin and Mary Latimer of McAllister, Oklahoma. Both paternal grandparents, Herman and Blanche Crane of Atlanta, Georgia. Uncle, Jim Latimer of Reno, Nevada; and aunt, Loretta Boyett of Orange Park, Florida.

He is survived by his daughter, Skyler Crane of McCaysville; father, Michael (Pam) Crane of Morganton; brother, Sean, and family; sister, Heather Crane of Dawsonville, Georgia; nephews/nieces, Christopher (Kennedy) Smallcorn of Blairsville, Georgia, Alyssa Crane and Nathan Crane; great-nieces, Hayden Smallcorn and Riley Smallcorn; as well as numerous cousins.

In Jason’s professional career that he began in early adulthood, until recently due to health complications, he took great pride in his intricate skill and unique ability to repair and construct cellular towers.

In Jason’s spare time, he took pleasure in everything the great outdoors had to offer. He loved his family and friends, animals, music, attending church, and he was always the life of a party.

Jason was an avid hiker and keen survivalist. He spent many days and weeks hiking the Appalachian and Benton MacKaye trails. He had completed all the trails in North Georgia, and his passion was to hike the entire Appalachian Trail.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, September 20, at 2 p.m. at Henry–Cochran Funeral Home in Blue Ridge, with Pastor Eric Davenport officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Henry–Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge. Friends may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochran-funeralhomes.com.