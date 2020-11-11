James Weiland

Body

James Frederick Weiland, age 83, of Blue Ridge, passed away November 2, 2020, at home.

Jim was born on June 18, 1937, in Wausau, Wisconsin, to the late Edward and Emma Weiland. He served in the Army Reserves and graduated from the University of South Florida. He worked for 34 years at General Telephone in Wisconsin and GTE Data Services in Indiana and Florida. He was a member of Cherry Log Christian Church, where he served in many capacities until illness limited that. He loved sailing, making pine needle baskets, fishing, woodworking, doing Lego, volunteering, the Green Bay Packers, the Atlanta Braves, the mountains, his church and his family.

Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy of Blue Ridge; his son, Jeff Weiland (Brooke); daughter, Janelle Treat (Jairus); granddaughters, Emma Weiland and Jaklyn Treat, all of Florida; his brother Tom (Mary) of Wisconsin; many nieces and nephews and cousins in Wisconsin; our very special friends Cyndi and Felicia, “his” Peeky and so many other friends.

A celebration of Life will be held at Cherry Log Christian Church at a later date.

Donation in his honor may be made to Cherry Log Christian Church, P.O. Box 289, Cherry Log, Georgia, 30522-0289.

