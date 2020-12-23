James Tyler

Body

First Lieutenant James Erie Tyler, age 89, of Copperhill, passed away December 13, 2020, in Blue Ridge.

Lieutenant Tyler was born June 30, 1931, in Biloxi, Mississippi, to the late James Guy Tyler and the late Ildred Kingston Woodruff.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Marie Tyler; and his brother, Gerald Todd Tyler.

Lieutenant Tyler served in the Marine Corps and was a veteran of the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He attended St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church where he and his wife Carol were very active. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Elk Lodge. James enjoyed fishing, playing cribbage, traveling and spending time with his family. He spent his retirement years as a true servant of the community. James was loved by everyone and made a difference in the lives of all who he had the privilege to know. He will be dearly missed by all his friends and family.

Survivors include his children, Ronald Edward Tyler, Ginger Lynn Tyler, Cheryl Lynne (Mark) Conto, Walter Ray (Jeanne) Roderick, Edward Allen (Desiree) Roderick, John Michael (Diane) Allen, Deniece Cecelia (John) Hare, Joan Marie (Rodney) Donald and Leigh Anne Farrell; sisters, Barbara Ann Bishop and Katherine Carole Dobbins; 22 grandchildren and many, many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Interment will be held in Arlington National Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville.

